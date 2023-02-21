Calderys and HarbisonWalker International appoint joint CEO

21 February 2023

Following the completion of HarbisonWalker International (HWI)’s acquisition by Platinum Equity by way of a merger agreement, the global investment firm confirmed Calderys and HWI will join forces to create a leading world-class refractories solutions provider. Michel Cornelissen, currently president and CEO of Calderys, is appointed Global CEO of the combined company, effective immediately.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to bring together the best of both companies to create a high-growth, customer-centric refractories provider with global scale,” he said. “Our goal is to be the best partner for our customers anywhere in the world, to support them in their energy transition needs, and to set a new benchmark for the industry.”

HWI’s headquarters will remain in Pittsburgh as the headquarters of the combined company’s Americas region operations. Calderys’ headquarters will remain in Paris for the rest of the combined Group.

