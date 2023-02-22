Pan-United Corp wins Tuas Port low-carbon concrete order

22 February 2023

Pan-United Corp Ltd is driving sustainable change in Singapore’s built environment with the use of 360,000m3 of CO 2 mineralised concrete over a 2.5-year period for the Tuas Port. This specialised low-carbon concrete is a building material for the berths and stacking yards at the Phase One container berth project by PSA Corp Ltd (PSA).

Upon completion in early 2024, Tuas Port Phase One will effectively become a man-made carbon sink that prevents the emission of over 113.8m kg of CO 2 from entering the atmosphere. This is equivalent to planting 1.9m tree seedlings or removing 24,500 cars from the road. When fully completed in the 2040s, Tuas Port will be the world’s largest fully-automated port capable of handling 65m TEUs (20-ft equivalent units) annually.

May Ng, CEO of Pan-United, said: “We are delighted at PSA’s commitment to the use of our CO 2 mineralised concrete for its Tuas Port Phase One project. It will contribute to PSA’s efforts to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. We will continue to champion sustainability in Singapore and globally, and work alongside fellow industry leaders in our journey to reach new frontiers in decarbonising Singapore’s built environment.”

Published under