Mir Cement to increase capacity by 2024

22 February 2023

Bangladesh’s Mir Cement has announced plans to raise its production capacity to 5000tpd by 2024. According to New Age Business, the company, which currently produces ordinary Portland cement and Portland pozzolana cement, has seen its capacity expand from 600tpd in 2003 to 2400tpd by 2018.

As production has increased, the company has reportedly invested in dust guards to prevent dust being released into the atmosphere and has also opted not to use coal-based heating systems to reduce its carbon emissions.







