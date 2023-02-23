CemNet.com » Cement News » New plant director for Holcim Jerez plant

New plant director for Holcim Jerez plant
By ICR Newsroom
23 February 2023


Holcim España has appointed José María Gómez as new plant manager of the company’s Jerez plant. His work will focus on promoting innovation and sustainability through circularity, resource efficiency and development of the environment to accelerate Holcim Group’s green growth strategy.

Mr Gómez was previously head of production at the Montcada I Reixac plant. He has a degree in Environmental Sciences from the University of Castilla-La Mancha and has more than 15 years of extensive experience within Holcim in the areas of production, process or quality, both in business units in Spain and Malaysia.

