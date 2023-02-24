Fives Pillard reduces CO2 emissions for Middle East cement plant

24 February 2023

Fives Pillard has converted two existing hot gas generator burners operating with coal to natural gas. The modified burners existing can now add natural gas to the fuel mix while they can still operate with initial fuels they were designed for.

Fives Pillard provided two 5MW Pillard HeatGen System™ burners fuelled by natural gas along with their accessories.

The customer chose Fives Pillard, confident in its ability to design equipment that comply with safety and regulation requirements after decades of successful projects between the two companies. Commissioning is in progress.

Published under