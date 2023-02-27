Holcim announces plans for new chairman

27 February 2023

Holcim has announced that Beat Hess, chairman of the company since 2016, has decided not to seek re-election to the Board of Directors at the AGM in May 2023. The board intends to propose Jan Jenisch, current CEO of Holcim, as the new chairman. Subject to the vote, Mr Jenisch will succeed as the chairman and continue as CEO of Holcim for a limited duration. According to the company, this double mandate is for a limited duration and a CEO successor will be announced within the next 12 months.

“It has been a true honour for me to serve on Holcim’s Board of Directors for the past 13 years. Looking at the strength of the company today, I am proud of Holcim’s successful transformation, record results and most of all the passion of its 60,000 people around the world, who make this possible,” said Mr Hess. “With the company well on its way to becoming the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, I have decided to not seek re-election to the board this year. The board firmly believes that Jan’s exceptional leadership and extensive experience make him the right candidate for the chairman role to continue the company’s fast-paced transformation.”

The board sincerely thanks Mr Hess for his outstanding leadership as chairman for the past seven years. During his tenure, he has confidently led the company through challenging times and played an instrumental role in ensuring Holcim’s successful transformation, said Holcim in a statement. With this year’s record results, Mr Hess leaves the company in a strong position for long-term success, it added.

Published under