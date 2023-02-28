BUA Cement sees 12% increase in net profit in 2022

28 February 2023

Nigeria-based BUA Cement reported a 40.2 per cent increase in revenues to NGN360,989m (US$7783.4m) in 2022 when compared with a revenue of NGN257,327m in 2021.



Profit before tax advanced 16.8 per cent to NGN120,154m in 2022 from NGN102,873m in the previous year while profit after tax was up 12.1 per cent to NGN101,011m in 2022 from NGN90,079m.

