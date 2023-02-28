SBTi validates Heidelberg Materials' 2030 CO2 reduction targets

28 February 2023

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has validated Heidelberg Materials’ 2030 carbon reduction targets under its new 1.5°C framework.

Heidelberg Materials commits to reduce gross scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 26.7 per cent per tonne of cementitious material by 2030 from the base year 2020. Within this target, Heidelberg Materials commits to reduce gross scope 1 GHG emissions by 24 per cent per tonne of cementitious material and scope 2 GHG emissions by 65 per cent per tonne of cementitious material within the same timeframe.

The company also adds a scope 3 target to its industry-leading scope 1 and 2 reduction targets to reduce absolute GHG emissions from purchased goods and services by 25 per cent within the same timeframe. These commitments are consistent with Heidelberg Materials’ previously communicated goal of reducing specific net CO₂ emissions to 400kg/t of cementitious material by 2030, equaling a reduction of 47 per cent compared to 1990 levels.

Published under