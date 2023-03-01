Dangote Cement’s pan-African operations sales fall 8% in FY22

01 March 2023

Dangote Cement’s pan-African operations sold around 10Mt of cement and clinker in 2022, down 8.1 per cent from the 10.9Mt sold in 2021. “This is due to the continuous global supply chain disruption and increasing commodity prices,” said Dangote Cement.



Pan-African revenues of NGN414.8bn (US$900.8m) were 4.4 per cent higher than 2021. The region’s revenue accounted for 25.6 per cent of total group revenue. Pan-Africa EBITDA was NGN64.9bn (before central costs and eliminations), down 26.9 per cent due to the inflationary pressure on costs, high freight charges and lower volume sold in 2022.

Cameroon

The Douala plant sold about 1.3Mt of cement in 2022, relatively flat from what was sold in the previous year. Dangote estimates its market share to have been 32 per cent during the period.

Congo

Dangote’s 1.5Mta integrated plant in Mfila sold 566,000t, an increase of 16 per cent from the 486,000t sold in 2021. This is supported by a strong export market, product availability and increase in construction activities. The Mfila plant exported 129,000t of cement to Central African Republic and DR Congo, a 101 per cent increase over last year’s export. Dangote estimates itsdomestic market share to have been about 62.1 per cent during the period.

Ethiopia

Sales at the 2.5Mta factory in Mugher were at 2.3Mt in 2022, down marginally by 3.1 per cent YoY. The decline in volume was due to low capacity utilisation on the back of heightened macroeconomic risk, and foreign exchange shortages. Notwithstanding, the operation continues to perform strongly. Dangote estimates its market share to have been about 42.1 per cent during the period, up from the 34 per cent of the market it controlled in 2021.

Ghana

Dangote Cement Ghana sold 264,000t of cement in 2022. Increasing freight cost and overall global supply chain issues are challenging cement supply.

Senegal

The 1.5Mta plant in Pout sold 1.1Mta in 2022, down by 35 per cent from the prior year. This decline was due to extended power plant maintenance and shortages of coal. The Mali border closure (re-opened in mid-July) and regional sanctions also affected exports.

Sierre Leone

The Sierra Leonean cement market consumed 831,800t of cement for the 2022. Volume is limited by supply and volatile shipping and cement cost. Pockets of stock shortage impacted volumes for the year. Dangote Cement Sierra Leone sold 127,000t of cement in 2022.

South Africa

Sales volume for 2022 decreased by 12.2 per cent for the group in South Africa. The YoY decrease is attributed to the recent energy crisis, adverse weather conditions, fuel inflation and rising interest rates which placed further pressure on discretionary income. Alternative fuel usage increased, with Dangote Cement South Africa achieving an average thermal substitution rate of 34.3 per cent in 2022.

Tanzania

Dangotes 3Mta Mtwara plant sold about 2Mt of cement during the period, including clinker sales of 350,300t. This was 13.4 per cent higher than 2021. This was supported by the growing cement demand, improved sales and marketing efforts, and the continuous improvement of our plant operations. Dangote estimates its market share to have been 23 per cent during the period.

Zambia

Sales volume at the 1.5Mta Ndola factory was down 11 per cent to 654,000t in the period, due to increased competition in the export market as well as suspension of major construction projects. This has led to decline of the overall market size compared to 2021. Dangote’s market share for full year 2022 is estimated at 30 per cent. Alternative fuel usage increased, with average thermal substitution rate of 12 per cent in 2022.

Published under