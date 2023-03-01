Shree Cement wins coal mine auction

01 March 2023

India’s Shree Cement Ltd has been named as the highest bidder for the Datima Coal Mine Block, located in Surajpur Tehsil, Surguja District, Chattisgarh. The block was auctioned by the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, on 27 February 2023. The mine has geological reserves of 13.3Mt.

According to the company, it has participated in the coal block auction with the intent of creating fuel security through long-term fuel supply sourcing options for its operations while having flexibility to use the coal for other commercial purposes as well.

