Magali Anderson joins Anglo American Plc

01 March 2023

Global mining company, Anglo American, has announced that Magali Anderson will join its Board as a non-executive director and a member of its Board Sustainability Committee, with effect from 1 April 2023. Ms Anderson is chief sustainability and innovation officer of Holcim Group and a member of its executive committee. A mechanical engineer, she has spent the majority of her career in the oil and gas industry in a number of operational, commercial and business transformation leadership roles, prior to joining Holcim in 2016 to lead safety and health.

Commenting on the appointment, Stuart Chambers, chairman of Anglo American, said: "Magali brings highly relevant experience from her career in capital intensive industries and a deep understanding of sustainability in its broadest sense. As a champion for responsible business practices and the opportunities for innovation to solve the greatest sustainability challenges, we look forward to welcoming Magali to the Board."

Ms Anderson also serves on the advisory boards of Business for Nature, the MIT Climate and Sustainability Consortium, the World Green Building Council and the 50L Home Coalition on water efficiency.

Published under