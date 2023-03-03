Holcim launches digital twin cement plant in Switzerland

03 March 2023

Holcim claims it has launched the world’s first cement plant digital twin, a real-time 3D virtual model accurately replicating one of its sites in Switzerland. The digital twin integrates Holcim’s enterprise software and performance prediction algorithms with the 3D model, enabling faster, more efficient and more reliable operations at minimal cost.

The project is part of Holcim’s Plants of Tomorrow programme, deploying Industry 4.0 technologies across its sites for enhanced efficiency, safety and sustainability. With sensors, data analytics and machine learning capabilities, the digital twin prevents costly downtimes and enables predictive maintenance. Building on this launch, Holcim will scale this digital twin technology across its operations, starting in Europe.

Rozemarijn Wesby, global head of Plants of Tomorrow: “Our digital twin in Switzerland is a breakthrough for the entire industry. By leveraging digital technologies like this, we are generating massive amounts of data, allowing smarter decision-making to take our operational efficiency to the next level.”

The digital twin platform was developed in partnership with artificial intelligence startup HyBird. It uses data from Holcim's enterprise software and predictive maintenance system to keep the 3D model continuously updated with the real-time status of manufacturing equipment.

Launched in 2019, Holcim’s Plants of Tomorrow programme has deployed more than 1600 applications across 140 sites, delivering annual savings of more than CHF70m (US$74.4m) and reducing CO 2 emissions by over 400,000t.

