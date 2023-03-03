Alamo Cement completes Texas solar power system

03 March 2023

Alamo Cement has announced completion of its new solar power system in San Antonio, Texas, advancing the company’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions and align itself with the cement industry’s goal of reaching carbon neutrality.

The company has made a significant investment in this renewable power project, which has the capacity to generate up to 17,800MWh per year. The 45-acre solar panel field is estimated to generate up to 15 per cent of the plant’s yearly power consumption while reducing emissions and electricity costs.

Full use of this renewable energy system is estimated to reduce CO 2 emissions by 8000tpa.

According to the company, installing the largest customer-owned solar power system helps to lower local demand for energy, with an estimated reduction in use of 7.5MW by the end of 2023.

Alamo took this important step to improve its sustainability performance, and both Alamo Cement and Buzzi Unicem USA continue their present and long-term plans to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions.

