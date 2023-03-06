FCT's latest equipment deliveries and commissioned projects

06 March 2023

FCT has recently completed a wide range of projects for the global cement industry for kiln burners and hit gas generators.

Australasia

FCT conducted a heat and mass balance of the 4200tpd cement kiln firing natural gas and alternative fuels at Adbri Ltd’s Birkenhead cement plant, Australia.

Europe

A hot gas generator with accessories and control system has been commissioned by FCT at Cimenterie CBR, Lixhe, Belgium. The hot gas will be used to preheat raw material as part of an expansion of the EU H2020 Low Emissions Intensity Lime & Cement (Leilac) pilot for CO 2 emission reduction.

DAL Engineering Group contacted FCT to deliver a Turbu-Flex™ burner for Heidelberg Materials’ Bussac Foret plant, France. The targets of the project are to maximise the use of alternative fuels as well as to improve combustion control. Commissioning is expected for the beginning of 2023.

A Turbu-Flex™ burner has been commissioned for Heidelberg Materials’ Hanover plant in Germany, following the successful commissioning of a separate Turbu-Flex™ burner at the company’s Burglengenfeld plant last year. The targets of the project are to maximise the use of alternative fuels as well as to improve combustion control. The supply also included accessories and add-ons to the burner, as well as igniter, flame sensor, fans, blowers, BMS and spare parts.

North America

FCT has delivered a set of K-Jet burners to be installed in the calciner of Lehigh Hanson’s Picton in Ontario, Canada. The K-Jet burners were designed to fire natural gas.

The company has also delivered a new dual-fuel Gyro-Therm™ burner for the Texas Lime Co’s Cleburne plant in Texas. The new main burner can fire up to 100 per cent coal and 100 per cent natural gas. The supply includes the accessories and add-on to the burner, as well as igniter, flame sensors, fans, and burner trolley.

FCT has been awarded a contract to supply a set of K-Jet Calciner burners and a warm-up burner for Ash Grove’s Leamington plant in Utah, USA. The burners will improve the mixing and heat distribution when operating with natural gas. To complete this engineered solution, a dedicated safety gas valve train for the safe start up, control and shut down of natural gas will be supplied, as well as a new Calciner BMS system. Commissioning is expected to be carried out during the first trimester of 2023.

Asia

In Asia FCT has been awarded a contract to supply Birla Corp with a calciner burner for firing petcoke and coal.

