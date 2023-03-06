Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd takes delivery of first LNG trucks

06 March 2023

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL), subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DBL), has deployed its first fleet of LNG trucks. DCBL has tied up with GreenLine Logistics (Green Planet Logistics Pvt Ltd), India’s first and only LNG-fuelled heavy trucking logistics company, for this significant initiative towards building a ‘green’ supply chain with an initial order of 35 trucks.

The first batch of trucks have been deployed from DCBL’s Chandrapur plant in Maharashtra. The next deployment of 25 trucks will be for the company’s Tamil Nadu cement plant in April. DCBL has employed two types of LNG trucks, trailer and bulker trucks, for the transportation of raw materials and bagged cement. These will cover 50-600km range for inbound and outbound logistics. GreenLine’s LNG trucks reduce CO 2 emissions by approximately 28 per cent, translating to emission reduction of approximately 24tpa of CO 2 per truck, compared to conventional diesel trucks. Over the initial fleet of 35 LNG trucks, this adds up to a significant reduction of 840tpa of CO 2 . In addition, these LNG trucks significantly reduce SO x emissions by up to 100 per cent, NO x emissions by up to 59 per cent and particulate matter by up to 91 per cent.

Commenting on this initiative, Company Spokesperson, DBL said, “Dalmia Cement has been following the business philosophy of Clean & Green is Profitable and Sustainable. Our overall CO 2 emissions have come down from 670kg/t to 467kg/t – one of the lowest globally and we are focusing on realising our carbon negative goal by 2040. We are delighted to partner with GreenLine Logistics for further reduction of our carbon footprint and GHG emissions under Scope 3 category.”

The introduction of LNG and EV trucks are part of DCBL’S green logistics strategy for the decarbonisation of its transportation fleet which accounts for around 1.5 per cent of total CO 2 equivalent emissions. DCBL plans to convert 10 per cent of its existing fleet of 3000 vehicles to the eco-friendlier LNG alternative transport by end of FY24. The current consignment is also one of the biggest for LNG trucks signed with GreenLine Logistics in the cement sector.



