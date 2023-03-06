BEUMER Corp appoints new CEO

BEUMER Corp (BEUMER Group) has named Markus Schmidt as president and chief executive officer. Mr Schmidt joins the company effective immediately.

As the new CEO, Mr Schmidt will work closely with the talented team at BEUMER Corp to build on the company's strong legacy and drive continued growth and success. The company is committed to delivering innovative solutions and world-class service to customers, while prioritising safety, quality and sustainability.

“We are pleased to have Markus join BEUMER to lead our North American operations,” said Rudolf Hausladen, CEO of the BEUMER Group. “Markus’ expertise in intralogistics automation coupled with strategic leadership within multinational organisations will enhance our sustainable success by creating valuable solutions for our customers in Canada, the United States and Mexico.”

Mr Schmidt has more than 30 years of industry experience and 18 years of executive experience in intralogistics automation, market segment-oriented strategy.



