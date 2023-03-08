Vassiliko Cement to build new alternative fuel storage site

08 March 2023

The Environment Service has given the go ahead for a designated new alternative fuels storage site a year after a fire destroyed Vassiliko Cement plant’s original storage yard.

The new site will be in Larnaca district’s Tochni, about halfway between the cities of Larnaca and Limassol, with the designated fenced site situated within an industrial zone, Philenews reports. The block is located within the island’s Vasiliko Energy Centre.

However, Tochni Community Council has requested that compensatory measures be provided to the community by the Vasilikos Cement plant.

