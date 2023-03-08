GCCA marks International Women's Day

08 March 2023

To mark International Women’s Day on 8 March 2023, the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) launched a campaign to highlight the essential role played by women in the global cement and concrete industry. Over 120 women from across the industry made short films profiling the work they do, including engineers, sustainability vice presidents, executives, plant workers, human resources managers, drivers, etc. The films will be featured on social media and on the GCCA website over the next year.

“I was the first woman in the Middle East to become a general manager for a male dominated concrete business. I faced challenges along the way. I never compromised my values. On International Women’s Day I encourage all women to pursue their dreams and break barriers to create a better future for themselves and others,” says Majida Chahine, chief operating officer at Secil, who has been working as a general manager in the concrete industry in Lebanon since 1997.

“I would like to wish all women across the world a very happy International Women’s Day. I’m told I’m probably the first woman secretary general of the CMA in its almost 60 years history. I’m sure I won’t be the last. It’s an industry that’s highly dynamic, it’s an industry that’s growing, and most of all it offers an opportunity to lead from the front at every level,” added Aparna Dutt Sharma, secretary general, Cement Manufacturers’ Association, India.

