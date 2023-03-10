Carbon Clean to expand North American presence

10 March 2023

Carbon Clean, a leading global carbon capture solutions business, has announced a significant expansion in North America to meet booming demand for its carbon capture technology. The company has opened its US headquarters in Houston, Texas and will double its US headcount to meet demand for CycloneCC, its fully modular technology, in what is expected to become its biggest market.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is driving enormous demand for industrial carbon capture and has already resulted in a dramatic spike in US enquiries for Carbon Clean – up by over 64 per cent since the passage of the IRA in August 2022.

Carbon Clean has been active in the US for over four years and its largest partner is Houston-based Chevron New Energies, which led the company’s US$150m Series C round in May last year. Carbon Clean’s new permanent presence in Houston, and medium-term plans to further invest in the US, demonstrates its strong commitment to this growing market.

Aniruddha Sharma, chair and CEO of Carbon Clean, said: “With the passing of the IRA, the US has become one of the best places in the world to develop industrial carbon capture projects. Carbon Clean has seen a huge uptick in interest from industrials across the US and our new Houston HQ will help us to meet this demand. We are already partnering with companies with major US operations, including Chevron and CEMEX.

“Carbon Clean is experiencing phenomenal growth globally, but we expect our expansion in North America to outpace all other regions. As a result, we intend to establish a very significant base in North America, which will include developing a local supply chain to ensure we are set to ramp up commercialisation.

“We will be announcing some incredibly exciting projects and partnerships in North America in the coming months, confirming the leading role these geographies will play in delivering industrial decarbonisation.”



UK-headquartered Carbon Clean supplies cost-effective industrial carbon capture solutions for essential hard-to-abate industries such as cement, steel, refineries and energy from waste. Its technology is operating in 49 sites around the world and has captured over 1.8Mtof CO 2 .

Published under