13 UltraTech mines receive 5-star rating

14 March 2023

UltraTech Cement Ltd has announced that 13 of its mines received five-star ratings for year 2021-22 from the Indian Bureau of Mines at the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Indian Bureau of Mines. These are the highest number of five-star ratings awarded to any company in India across all sectors.

Conceptualised by the Ministry of Mines, the star ratings are based on adoption of best practices for implementation of Sustainable Development Framework in mining. A five-star rating, highest in the rating scheme, is given to mines which performed best on parameters such as scientific, efficient and sustainable mining, compliance of approved production, land resettlement and other social impacts.

The five-star ratings were awarded to Rawan Cement (Rawan Jhipan Limestone Mine), Manikgarh Cement (Manikgarh Cement Limestone Mines), Awarpur Cement (Naokari Limestone Mines), Vikram Cement (Vikram Cement Limestone Mines-II), Maihar Cement (Bhadanpur & Piprahat Limestone Mines), Aditya Cement (Aditya Limestone Mine), Kotputli Cement (Mohanpura Jodhpura Limestone Mine), Dalla Cement (Julgul Limestone Mine), Andhra Pradesh Cement (Tummalapenta Limestone Mine), Gujarat Cement (Kovaya Limestone Mine), Sewagram Cement (Kharai Harudi Limestone Mine), Narmada Cement - Jafrabad (Narmada Cement Mines), and Baga Cement (Baga Bhalag Limestone & Shale Mine).

Published under