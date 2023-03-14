Najran Cement subsidiary secures SAR85m loan

Najran Cement’s transportation subsidiary obtained a long-term Shariah-compliant credit facility, at a value of SAR85m (US$22.7m), from Al Rajhi Bank. In a statement to Tadawul, the cement producer said that the facility will be repaid within six years in semi-annual installments, with a one year-grace period



The facility aims to finance the subsidiary’s expansion in its basic business, the company said, adding that there are no related parties involved in the transaction.

