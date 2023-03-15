Hanson UK welcomes GBP20m Government decarbonisation commitment

Hanson UK's CEO, subsidiary of Heidelberg Materials, has welcomed the UK Government's GBP20m (US$24.31m/EUR22.67m) investment commitment to decarbonise heavy industry.

Simon Willis, Hanson UK's CEO, said: “We welcome the Government’s Green Energy Reset announcement and its ongoing commitment to carbon capture and storage (CCS), which is essential for the cement industry to decarbonise. Our proposed GBP400m Padeswood CCS project, in north Wales, will enable the production of net zero cement for use in the UK construction sector. It will capture and store up to 800,000t of CO 2 a year, while safeguarding 222 jobs and creating a further 54 highly-skilled positions.”

