Continental Cement Co to open new cement storage facility

16 March 2023

Continental Cement Co, LLC (Summit Materials, Inc) will host a ribbon cutting event for its new cement storage dome in Davenport, Iowa, USA, on 20 March 2023.

“The investment by Summit Materials of approximately US$30m in the largest cement storage dome in North America, represents a strong vote of confidence in Continental Cement and a commitment to sustained operations and investment in the State of Iowa,” said David Loomes, president of Continental Cement.

The dome provides significant additional storage, allowing Continental Cement to replace previously-used winter storage barges. It results in a safer and more efficient operation at Davenport and will improve Continental Cement’s ability to serve its customers.

“We are proud to have partnered with several of our customers in using our low carbon cement (“PLC”) in the concrete mixes that form part of the dome. As a clear leader in our industry, Continental Cement became the first US cement producer to switch all production to PLC – this is consistent with our commitment to Sustainability and the path to Carbon neutrality.”

In addition to the investment in the storage dome, Continental Cement has another investment underway at its Davenport plant. This US$32m investment will expand its Green America Recycling operation, allowing the plant to replace approximately 55 per cent of its fossil fuel consumption with non-hazardous waste.

