Lindner’s shredding technology at work in Mexico

17 March 2023

Regenera, a CEMEX subsidiary, has committed itself to collecting and recovering waste and has established more than 10 waste collection centres throughout Mexico. However, the focus is not only on collecting but also on expertly recovering waste. While some types of waste can be successfully recycled, non-recyclables are used to produce high-quality refuse-derived fuel (RDF). At its flagship plant, the Monterrey waste recovery facility, Regenera relies on the experience of recycling pioneer Lindner and its local sales and service partner, GTA Ambiental to help to produce RDF.

“We chose Lindner because these shredders can be used and installed flexibly without any major changes to our facilities. We were also looking for robust machines capable of processing the different types of waste we receive, and, at the same time, an after-sales service team that ensures continuous plant operation. That’s what Lindner and its sales and service partner GTA Ambiental provide on-site reliably and at the highest possible standard,” explains José Guillermo Díaz Arroyo, director of Regenera.

From 2011 to December 2022, Regenera recovered more than 4.9Mt of municipal solid, industrial and commercial waste, thereby notably reducing landfilling. The resulting RDF is produced specifically for energy recovery in cement plants and must therefore meet high-quality standards. These vital criteria include density, energy and moisture content, and particle size in particular, a challenge that can be reliably met with Lindner’s technology and GTA Ambiental.

