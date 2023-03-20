CRH receives first fossil-free steel construction hauler

20 March 2023

At CONEXPO 2023 in Las Vegas, Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) handed over the first construction machine made from fossil-free steel for a North American cement producer.

Volvo CE’s A30G articulated hauler was handed over by President of Volvo CE, Melker Jernberg, to Scott Parson, President Americas Materials at CRH, a long-standing customer of Volvo CE. Pennsy Supply Inc, a CRH company will use the fossil-free A30G at its East Petersburg Quarry in Pennsylvania.

Swedish steel manufacturer SSAB produced the fossil-free steel using a completely new technology with fossil-free electricity and hydrogen. The result is a significantly lower climate impact in SSAB’s production process, an at least 90 per cent reduction in CO 2 emissions, and an important step towards a net-zero emissions value chain.

Scott Parson, president Americas Materials at CRH, comments: “No business can solve the complex challenges such as climate change alone. We need to actively partner with key players throughout our value chain to innovate and create new business solutions. Volvo and SSAB have converted emerging technology in the steel industry into a working model of what the future will look like. We are delighted to be the first recipient of this technology in the US.”

