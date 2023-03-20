Fives to supply Sococim Industries with Novaflam® burner

20 March 2023

Fives' double expertise in combustion and cement will be key to help Sococim Industries (Vicat group) reach its goal to increase the performance of its new cement plant line in Senegal while limiting its environmental footprint. Sococim, a long-standing customer of Fives, has three main goals to improve the kiln performance of its new cement line:



• Use a large panel of fuels as well as alternative solid fuels (ie biomass) and alternative liquid fuels (ie used oil)

• Reduce the emissions of flux gases at the stack and thus NO x emissions

• Produce high-quality clinker.



To meet these objectives, Fives will supply its next-generation Pillard NOVAFLAM® Evolution burner to the plant. For this project, the Pillard NOVAFLAM® Evolution will enable Sococim to substitute up to 40 per cent of fuels with alternative solid and liquid fuels at the kiln inlet. It will also optimise the quality of the clinker, thus lowering its proportion in cement production and reducing NO x emissions from the cement production.

Aside from the Pillard NOVAFLAM® Evolution burner, Fives will also provide the fuel network which includes pumps, valves skids, etc.

