Adbri appoints acting chief financial officer

21 March 2023

Adbri Ltd has appointed Dianne Mong to the role of acting chief financial officer, effective immediately. Ms Mong was previously general manager finance. She has been with Adbri since April 2022 and has more than 20 years’ experience across the professional services, property and telecommunications sectors, with expertise in financial control, taxation and treasury.

During her time at Adbri, she has managed all areas of the group’s finance function. Ms Mong previously held senior finance positions with TPG Telecom Limited, Australand Property Group (now Frasers Property Australia) and KPMG Australia.

The Adbri board has thanked Peter Barker for his service as interim chief financial officer. Mr Barker is approaching the end of his agreed term and will continue working with Adbri in an advisory capacity to support Ms Mong.

The recruitment process for the permanent chief financial officer is “well progressed”, according to the company.

Published under