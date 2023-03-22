Bruks Siwertell receives east African road mobile ship unloader order

Bruks Siwertell has secured an order for a next-generation, screw-type discharging, Siwertell road-mobile ship unloader for cement handling in east Africa. The Siwertell 15 000 S trailer-based unloader offers a rated cement handling capacity of 500tph, discharging vessels of up to 15,000dwt. It has a double bellows system for truck loading and is diesel-powered, fitted with a European Union (EU) Stage IIIA/Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Tier 3 emissions class engine.

“Many African ports are undergoing a series of modernisations and our road-mobile systems are ideal for these programmes. In addition to delivering environmental benefits, they offer flexibility, high material handling capacities, accommodate a range of vessel sizes and deliver continuously efficient ship unloading,” said Jörgen Ojeda, Bruks Siwertell’s director of mobile unloaders.

“Dry bulk markets, including the cement sector, can be quite unpredictable, with demand arising in regions that simply have not yet been developed. Road-mobile systems can literally drive to these locations, set up within an hour, and discharge vessels the moment that they have been unfolded,” he adds.

“The undisputed high capacity and reliability of the Siwertell 15 000 S, the largest road-mobile unloading system available on the market today, were the main reasons why the operator opted for this particular Siwertell unit,” says Mr Ojeda. “Third-party consultant recommendations for our road-mobile solutions were also really important.”

The next-generation unloader is planned for delivery in spring 2024 and will also feature the latest programmable logic controller (PLC), which ensures peak operational performance and delivers advanced troubleshooting as well; an invaluable asset when working in remote locations.

