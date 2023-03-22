Lucky Cement receives NFEH's 15th Corporate Social Responsibilities Awards 2023

Lucky Cement Ltd has announced winning the NFEH’s 15th Corporate Social Responsibilities Awards 2023 in the "Green Energy Initiatives" category. This award recognises the company's unwavering commitment to sustainable development and reducing its carbon footprint through the implementation of renewable energy solutions in its operations.

Chief Operating Officer of Lucky Cement Ltd Amin Ganny, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and reiterated the company's commitment to promoting sustainable development. "At Lucky Cement, we believe that it is our responsibility to promote sustainability, reduce our carbon footprint, and help build a better future for our country. We have made significant strides in this direction by adopting renewable energy solutions for our operations, including the installation of a 34MW captive solar power plant at our Pezu plant, the largest on-site solar plant in Pakistan. This has helped us reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and mitigate our impact on the environment."

He added, "We will continue to incorporate green energy solutions in our operations and align our efforts with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) to promote sustainable development in Pakistan."

