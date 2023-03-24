Ecocem creates Head of People and Culture position

24 March 2023

Ecocem has announced the appointment of Jennifer Dolan as Head of People and Culture. In this role, her responsibilities will include oversight of the company’s people strategy and objectives, and evolving Ecocem’s workplace ethos and culture to support the business’ ambitious mission.

Ms Dolan brings over 15 years of experience in the HR industry. Prior to joining Ecocem, she held various roles leading HR programmes at technology companies, including a decade-long tenure at Version 1. This newly-created role at Ecocem will see her develop and oversee Ecocem’s people and talent strategy, employee experience and engagement.

Ms Dolan’s arrival follows a series of senior appointments over the past 18 months, including Jean-Christophe Trassard as Ecocem France’s director of marketing sustainableinnovation, Pat Cox as chair, and Christian Clergue as European standards manager.

