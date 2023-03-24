CEMBUREAU supports EU's Net Zero Industry Act

24 March 2023

The EU cement industry has an ambitious decarbonisation agenda, which requires the deployment of breakthrough decarbonisation technologies and zero-carbon energy as soon as possible. Therefore, CEMBUREAU supports the Net Zero Industry Act as a significant opportunity to scale up investments in carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) and other clean technologies.

In particular, the setting of an EU 2030 target for CO 2 injection capacity and the creation of clear transparency requirements for member states on CO 2 storage capacity data offer considerable potential to improve the business case for carbon capture investments. In addition to the development of CO 2 storage capacity, the following measures are important:

• CEMBUREAU welcomes the focus on simplifying permitting procedures through the introduction of a one-stop shop and the shortening of the duration for permit-granting, for which cooperation with member states through the Net-Zero Europe platform will be key. It is critical that such faster permitting procedures apply throughout the value chain of net zero technology projects (eg CCUS and on-site renewable projects in cement kilns).

• The Net Zero Industry Act should put a stronger focus on the development of CO 2 transport networks at national level and across the EU. Fair access conditions to both CO 2 storage sites and CO 2 pipelines should be ensured.

• The financing available through the ETS Innovation Fund should be frontloaded and directed towards breakthrough technologies in hard-to-abate sectors. Carbon Contracts for Difference (CCFDs) can also play a pivotal role for CCUS projects.

• A clear framework for carbon use should be developed to support industrial sectors faced with unavoidable CO 2 emissions.

• The focus on skills and diversity should be supported. Upskilling and training will be needed to support the transformation of EU cement plants in the coming decade.

While a mix of technologies are needed to decarbonise cement production, CCUS is particularly critical as the cement sector faces unavoidable process emissions. CEMBUREAU stands ready to engage with policymakers as discussions on the draft act go on.

