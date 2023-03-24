Solidia Technologies to expand SCM capacity

24 March 2023

Solidia Technologies, a leading provider of decarbonisation technologies and sustainable solutions to the construction and building materials industries, is expanding production capacity of its proprietary Supplementary Cementitious Material (SCM), a key component used in concrete, at its headquarters in San Antonio, Texas.

Solidia’s high-performing, engineered SCM product improves the durability, workability, and overall properties of concrete while mineralising captured CO₂ to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30-40 per cent. With significantly more production capacity and proximity to key customers, suppliers and partners, the expansion continues the company’s move from research and development into commercialisation. Solidia has invested to increase capacity, with production beginning at the facility in mid-2023.

“Our achievements in R&D have enabled us to invest in expanding annual SCM production capacity to ~1000t,” said Pradeep Ghosh, Solidia’s senior director of strategy and business development. “This will allow us to supply key stakeholders, like ready-mix suppliers and government entities, with material for testing, trials, and projects.”

“Increased production capacity is a significant milestone for advancing Solidia’s SCM technology and combined with our commercial focus on carbon-mineralising concrete products represents our strong commitment to reduce the construction industry’s carbon footprint,” said Dr Russell Hill, Solidia’s CEO. “The expansion of our SCM production will allow us to provide a higher-performing, higher-quality, more consistent product to concrete producers and customers.”

Published under