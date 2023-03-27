Heidelberg Materials releases its annual and sustainability reports

27 March 2023

Heidelberg Materials has published its annual and sustainability report for the 2022 financial year. For the first time, the report combines the company’s financial reporting with detailed information and key figures on the area of environmental, social and governance (ESG), which were previously published separately at a much later date.

The sustainability report takes into account reporting standards such as GRI, SASB, and TCFD, among others. In order to underpin Heidelberg Materials’ pioneering role in the decarbonisation of the building materials sector and to confirm the quality of the key climate indicators, the specific net CO₂ emissions, the clinker ratio, and the alternative fuel rate were audited with reasonable assurance for the first time, claims Heidelberg Materials.

Published under