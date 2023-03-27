Dalmia Cement sells stake in Dalmia Bharat Refractories

27 March 2023

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL) has agreed to sell its entire investment of 18,723,743 equity shares in Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd to M/s Sarvapriya Healthcare Solutions Private Ltd. The transaction represents 42.36 per cent of share capital, at a total consideration of INR8000m (US$97.12m), and forms part of DCBL’s strategy to exit non-core business/investment, according to the company.

