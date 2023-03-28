Ambuja Cements wins community award

28 March 2023

Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani group, has scooped the Development Catalyst Award 2022 at the Livelihoods India Summit. Through its CSR arm, the company has been empowering the social and economic growth of communities located near to its manufacturing facilities, including the creation of farmers’ clubs, self-help groups, and women’s federations. A fund has also been set up to provide loans to local businesswomen to sustain their businesses, and provide financial assistance to farming families.



Ajay Kapur, CEO, Ambuja Cements, said, "It is an honour for us to be recognised for the hard work and our dedication towards our community and the impact we have made in the lives of the people we serve. It is our duty to give back to the society and we always strive to do so through our CSR programs, which has made a significant difference in the lives of many people, and we are committed to continuing our efforts in this direction.We remain committed to our mission of creating a sustainable future for all.”

