DG Khan Cement completes solar power plant in Punjab

29 March 2023

Khalid Chohan, company secretary of DG Khan Cement Co Ltd (Nishat Group), informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on 27 March 2023 that the company has completed the construction and installation of an on-grid solar power plant of 6.952MW at its site in Khairpur, Chakwal district in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

The plant has a capacity of 2.11Mt and uses mixed power generation. It has a dual fuel power production capacity of 33MW and 12MW of WHR.

The project has successfully started power generation. It will decrease the company's power cost mix, reduce the carbon footprint and curtail reliance on expensive fossil fuels.

Published under