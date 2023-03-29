Cemex releases "Shaping the Future Together" report

29 March 2023

Cemex has released its 2022 Integrated Report, detailing the company's operational, climate action and other achievements throughout the year. The report, titled "Shaping the Future Together", provides an in-depth analysis of Cemex's strategic vision, corporate governance, value creation, and operational performance.

Among the company's ‘Future in Action’ achievements were a record nine per cent reduction in specific carbon emissions over the last two years, reaching a 30 per cent cumulative reduction vs its 1990 baseline. It also recorded the highest level of alternative fuel usage in the company’s history at 35 per cent, and saw its Vertua lower carbon concrete, launched less than three years ago, already account for 33 per cent of concrete sales.

In terms of ‘Financial’ achievements, the company saw its net sales advance by 12 per cent YoY in 2022 to US$15.6bn and reduced its total debt by US$408m.



Under ‘Digital Strategy', Cemex saw its Cemex Go end-to-end digital platform being used by over 53,000 customers in 21 countries. It also launched its Cemex Go Acceleration initiative to evolve the platform into a fully automated, data-powered experience with an increased focus on CO 2 reduction in the supply chain of its products.

“2022 was a year of unexpected challenges for many businesses as inflation spiked to 40-year highs. We are pleased with how we responded to these challenges and expect to continue to see the benefits of our actions in 2023,” said Fernando A González, CEO of Cemex. “We never lost sight of our strategic priorities: grow EBITDA through margin enhancement, achieve investment grade rating, optimise our portfolio for growth, and advance our sustainability agenda while leading the industry’s transition to a lower carbon and circular economy.”

