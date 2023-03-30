JK Lakshmi Cement joins RE100 and EP100 climate initiatives

30 March 2023

In a major move to make its production process carbon-free and contribute to creating a sustainable future, JK Lakshmi Cement has joined RE100, a global corporate renewable energy initiative to ensure meeting 100 per cent electricity demand through renewable sources.



The company has committed to meeting this target by 2040. With this step, the company has become the fourth cement firm globally to join the initiative which demonstrates its unflinching commitment toward environment and sustainability, says JK Lakshmi Cement. It joins over 400 of the world’s leading businesses dedicated to sourcing 100 per cent renewable electricity.

The company has also joined EP100, a global corporate energy efficiency initiative that brings together over 120 energy smart businesses committed to measuring and reporting on energy efficiency improvements. The company has committed to doubling energy productivity by 2040 and is the 11th India-headquartered company to join EP100.

With the EP100 commitment, the company seeks to transform every domain of operations to become carbon-free. The company has deployed LNG trucks to transport raw materials and has recently signed an agreement with Amplus Solar to set up a 56MWp solar power plant for its Durg facility that will make it one of the greenest units in the cement Industry.

Published under