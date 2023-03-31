Hanson UK enters CCS due diligence and negotiation phase

Hanson UK (Heidelberg Materials) has progressed to the due diligence and negotiation phase in its bid to install carbon capture technology at its Padeswood cement works in Flintshire through the UK Government's Phase-2 cluster sequencing programme.

The announcement represents another important step forward for the construction sector in its ambition to reach net zero. If funding is confirmed, this project will deliver the first net zero cement works in the UK, placing Padeswood and Hanson at the forefront of the industry’s transition to a low carbon future, helping decarbonise north Wales and beyond.

The Phase-2 cluster sequencing programme, funded through the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, is part of the Government’s10-point plan for a green industrial revolution and follows the recent GBP20bn (US$24.7bn/EUR22.7bn) funding announcement for the early development of carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.

The development of CCS at Padeswood, part of the HyNet North West decarbonisation cluster, will reduce embodied carbon in infrastructure and building projects around the UK, including wind farms, schools, hospitals, rail and roads, and create 54 new, full-time and highly-skilled roles, as well as 350 additional jobs during construction. When operational the plant will capture 800,000tpa of CO 2 emissions, which is the equivalent of taking 320,000 cars off the road.

Over the last decade, Hanson has been investing heavily in its Padeswood site, and others around the country, as part of its commitment to reaching net zero by 2050. This proposed CCS project further demonstrates the company’s commitment to decarbonising its business to the benefit of the construction industry as a whole.

