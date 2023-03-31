Holcim to invest over US$2bn in CCUS

31 March 2023

Holcim plans to invest CHF2bn (US$2.187bn) by 2030 in carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technologies to capture more than 5Mt of CO 2 each year. According to its second climate report, the company aims to reach 420kg of CO 2 per tonne of cementitious materials by 2030.

Jan Jenisch, CEO of Holcim, said, “Holcim is accelerating its climate action with upgraded net zero targets and a clear commitment to invest CHF2bn in CCUS technologies by 2030. We are committed to scaling up low-carbon and circular construction while making buildings more sustainable in use to build cities that work for people and the planet.”

“Taking a science-driven approach to climate action, we upgraded our 2030 targets to be in line with the SBTi’s 1.5°C framework and are pushing the boundaries of innovation to be at the forefront of low-carbon and circular building. I am encouraged by the progress we are making across our sites to accelerate the shift to net zero,” added Magali Anderson, Holcim’s chief sustainability and innovation officer.

Delivering against all its levers, Holcim is deploying decarbonised materials in its product formulation, adopting more alternative and renewable energy, and scaling up its low-carbon building solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. Driving circular construction across its business, Holcim recycled 6.8Mt of construction and demolition waste into new building solutions, on track to exceed the 2025 target of 10Mt. Continuing the momentum on its net zero journey, Holcim increased its green investments by 15 per cent in 2022, reaching CHF403m. With its successful transformation, Holcim reduced its CO 2 per net sales by 21 per cent in 2022 and commits to reduce by over 10 per cent in 2023.

