Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Osaka Gas sign CCUS value chain feasibility study

03 April 2023

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) and Osaka Gas Co Ltd have signed an agreement for a feasibility study on a project to develop a CO 2 value chain for carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), including transporting CO 2 captured in Japan to overseas, utilising it to produce e-methane, a synthetic gas produced through methanation, and storing it underground.

The project aims to establish an efficient CO 2 value chain, leveraging Osaka Gas’s know-how on e-methane production and CO 2 storage and MHI’s expertise in CO 2 capture, liquefied CO 2 maritime vessel transport, and CO 2 management.

To that end, the project partners will examine methods to capture CO 2 emitted from the hard-to-abate industries, such as cement, steel, chemicals and transport liquefied CO 2 using ships.

The project also plans to expand its CCUS scheme through the trade and transfer of CCUS environmental value quantified by CO 2 NNEX, a digital platform for visualising a CO 2 value chain currently under development by MHI and IBM Japan.

