Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Osaka Gas sign CCUS value chain feasibility study

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) and Osaka Gas Co Ltd have signed an agreement for a feasibility study on a project to develop a CO2 value chain for carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), including transporting CO2 captured in Japan to overseas, utilising it to produce e-methane, a synthetic gas produced through methanation, and storing it underground.
The project aims to establish an efficient CO2 value chain, leveraging Osaka Gas’s know-how on e-methane production and CO2 storage and MHI’s expertise in CO2 capture, liquefied CO2 maritime vessel transport, and CO2 management.
To that end, the project partners will examine methods to capture CO2 emitted from the hard-to-abate industries, such as cement, steel, chemicals and transport liquefied CO2 using ships.
The project also plans to expand its CCUS scheme through the trade and transfer of CCUS environmental value quantified by CO2NNEX, a digital platform for visualising a CO2 value chain currently under development by MHI and IBM Japan.Published under Cement News