Bamburi Cement to open a new shale quarry

Kenya-based Bamburi Cement (part of Holcim)will be opening a new shale quarry in Kwale County to serve a new cement plant. The quarry is expected to supply around 20 per cent of the total resource material for the clinker production process. Bamburi plans to scale up its south coast business and establish a 5000tpd clinker plant, said the company’s former CEO, Seddig Hassani.



The site is located on approximately 700 acres of land currently owned by local communities that are practicing maize, cassava, mango and coconut farming. The cement company has developed a livelihood restoration programme with guidelines for compensation and relocation for all affected by the mining programme, according to Mohit Kapoor, incoming CEO.



The company has been carrying out exploration and prospecting of shale in Kwale Country since 2018.







