Dalmia Cement to burn 5000t of baled plastics in Ariyalur kilns

ICR Newsroom By 03 April 2023

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) will be using 5000t of baled plastics to fire its cement kilns in Ariyalur following a memorandum of understanding with Greater Chennai Corp (GCC).



The priority of the corporation is reducing the amount of plastics dumped as legacy waste in Kodungaiyur and Perungudi, according to Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Chief Engineer of Solid Waste Management, N Mahesan. The GCC bears all the charges, including transporting the baled plastics to the factory in Ariyalur.

