Holcim's Holly Hill plant reaches 100% TSR

04 April 2023

Holcim’s Holly Hill plant, South Carolina, USA, has reached 100 per cent thermal energy substitution rate (TSR) and is progressing with clinker reduction and alternative fuel usage.



Holcim Holly Hill Process Manager, Henry González, said: “Today on behalf of the great team at the Holly Hill plant and Geocycle, I am pleased to tell you that we achieved more than 40 continuous hours of operation at 100 per cent of thermal energy substitution Rate (TSR) between 30-31 March 2023, in fact on average the month of March was also a record for the plant 89.7 per cent of TSR.”



“I have no doubt that the Holly Hill plant will continue to deliver excellent results in the coming years in terms of productivity and thermal and electrical efficiency," he added.



In addition, the Holly Hill plant has been working to reduce the clinker factor in its cement for customers and is increasing alternative fuel usage. “We were able to make the project for the new alternative solids facility a success, and also with an excellent kiln performance PRI of 94 per cent (production rate index - kiln BDP 6000tpd), forward and now, both in liquid and solid alternative fuels, we can say that we have a reliable installation,” said Mr González.

