CICSA Group completes CADERSA acquisition

04 April 2023

Italy-based CICSA Group has completed the acquisition of CADERSA Cadenas y Derivados SL of Barcelona, a company leader in Spain in the production of mechanical chains for bulk materials handling applications.

In its almost 50 years of activity, CADERSA has proved a strong focus on high-quality production, with particular attention to the markets of the Iberian Peninsula, north Africa, and Latin America. Through this operation, CICSA Group completes the production range of chain solutions for bulk materials handling applications, with deep and transverse expertise ranging from round steel link chains to pin and bush chains.

