CIMAF orders polysius® booster mill

05 April 2023

To reduce the clinker factor of cement produced in its plant of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Ciments d'Afrique (CIMAF) has entrusted thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions AG, BU Polysius, to install a polysius® booster mill.

By boosting the fineness and reactivity of the clinker portion, the high energy density mill will enable clinker substitution by local filler while maintaining both cement quality to local standards and production capacity of the exiting ball mill.

Mohamed Naciri, CIMAF's regional general manager, said: “Burkina Faso is a landlocked country where clinker has to travel at least 1200km to reach Ouagadougou, every technology aiming to decrease the cement clinker factor is welcome, this project is also an important milestone in our decarbonation road map, tkIS is a key partner for CIMAF to decrease our group CO 2 footprint.”

Luc Rudowski, head of innovation of thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions AG, said: “This first industrial reference for clinker factor reduction with polysius® booster mill technology cannot be overestimated; it is accelerating the transition of cement production from #grey2green, aiming to set a new future fine-grinding technology standard in the industry. With CIMAF, we are proud to be partnering, one more time, with an industry entrepreneur showing the right determination and ingenuity to make this happen. Coincidentally, clinker production costs from plants with CO 2 capture is expected to be as high as the import costs of clinker in certain West African countries. We are eager to demonstrate the impact of the polysius® booster mill as one of our #grey2green solutions to boost clinker potential while reducing it in cement, in a carbon neutrality perspective.”

The booster mill targets:

• reduction of the clinker factor

• boost of cement and supplementary cementitious materials fineness and reactivity

• low capex boost of production capacity of existing grinding plant

• modular design and small footprint enable integration in existing grinding plants.

