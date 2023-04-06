Flender Group appoints new CEO

06 April 2023

German drive specialist Flender has announced that Christian Terlinde will take over the company’s Group CFO position starting 1 July 2023. Terlinde is currently Group CFO at German commercial vehicle supplier Jost Werke SE.

Flender Group CEO, Andreas Evertz, said: “I am very happy that we could win Christian Terlinde for Flender. He is the finance and controlling expert that we have been looking for. His strong experience as CFO in international industrial and automotive companies as well as his capital markets expertise makes him the perfect fit for our ambitious growth strategy.”

Since 2019 Mr Terlinde has been the Group CFO at Jost Werke SE, a global supplier for the commercial vehicle industry. Previous positions included CFO at Benteler Automotive as well as leading finance and controlling roles at Mahle Group and E.ON.

Group CEO Andreas Evertz is currently handling Flender’s CFO role on an interim basis.

Published under