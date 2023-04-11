Edmonton plant CCUS MoU signed

11 April 2023

Heidelberg Materials has announced the completion of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Heidelberg Materials and the Government of Canada. This partnership will support Heidelberg Materials’ project to develop the cement industry’s first global full-scale Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) facility at the company’s Edmonton location. This milestone is fundamental to achieving a viable business case that will allow this groundbreaking, first mover project to be realised.

The new facility, which Heidelberg Materials anticipates being operational by late 2026, will capture more than 1Mt of CO 2 annually from its Edmonton cement production facility and the combined heat and power facility that is integrated with the capture process.

“Our Edmonton CCUS project as the world’s first carbon neutral cement plant is another milestone in Heidelberg Materials’ ambitious drive to lead the industry to net zero, and we are excited to begin realising this as soon as possible,” shared Chris Ward, President and CEO of Heidelberg Materials North America. “We are very fortunate to partner with the Government of Canada in this endeavour and we look forward to continued collaboration as we move forward with this exciting project.”

Published under