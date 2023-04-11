UltraTech rolls out LNG trucks at Pune

11 April 2023

UltraTech Cement has extended its use of LNG-fuelled trucks to its bulk terminal in Pune, India. Green Planet Logistics, India's first LNG-fuelled trucking logistics company, will be providing its GreenLine trucks as part of UltraTech’s continued commitment to the decarbonisation of its operations, according to Realty Plus. The cement producer has already introduced GreenLine trucks at its Awarpur Cement Works near Nagpur.

According to Green Planet Logistics, its GreenLine LNG trucks not only reduce CO 2 emissions by 28 per cent, they also lower SO x emissions by up to 100 percent, NO x emissions by up to 59 per cent, and particular matter by up to 91 per cent.

"At UltraTech, we are dedicated to creating a sustainable future, and we are fully committed to collaborating with our partners and stakeholders to achieve our goal of a cleaner environment. Our association with GreenLine is a step forward on our ongoing efforts to decrease emissions, enhance energy efficiency," said Tanmay Pradhan, AVP Logistics at UltraTech Cement.





