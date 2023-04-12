Oman will not export used tyres

12 April 2023

The Omani Environment Authority (EA) has suspended issuing licences for exporting used tyres to support the local cement and other industries. The authority is also working on deciding to prevent waste cartons for export.

Oman Cement was set to commission a first-of-its-kind project using shredded tyres as an alternative fuel source for its cement manufacturing operations. The power project was scheduled to be completed at the end of last year.

Speaking to local media, Dr Mohammad Majid al Kasbi, director of the Department of Chemical Materials at EA, said that the authority has suspended issuing licences for exporting waste tyres of both large and small vehicles, starting 9 April, for six months, which is extendable.

According to Dr Al Kasbi, EA, in cooperation with relevant authorities, is aims to manage this type of waste and support local industrial establishments. “The decision aims to benefit from waste and recycle it to support the national economy and create job opportunities. It will also encourage factories to engage in the circular economy and find export markets.”

He informed the media that Oman generates 40,000-45,000t of used tyres annually. “This decision will help tackle the shortfall of waste tyres currently faced by three waste tyre recycling units operational in Oman.”

